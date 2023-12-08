“Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds,” Documentary on the Legendary Video Game Designer, Coming to Disney+

by |
Tags: , , ,

Hideo Kojima, the legendary video game developer, announced yesterday at The Game Awards that his documentary film Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds will be coming exclusively to Disney+ in 2024.

  • According to Variety, there is no specific date currently set for Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds but it is expected in Spring 2024.
  • Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds will follow Kojima’s journey to form an independent games studio and his creative process behind the popular game Death Stranding.
  • Kojima Productions offered the following description of the film:
    • “Embark on a compelling behind-the-scenes odyssey as Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds unveils the visionary mind of Hideo Kojima, weaving the intricate creative threads that birthed a groundbreaking game and reshaped the landscape of interactive storytelling.”
  • The documentary is directed and photographed by Glen Milner and produced by Ben Hilton for Filmworks, London.
  • The cast of the film includes:
    • George Miller
    • Guillermo del Toro
    • Norman Reedus
    • Nicolas Winding Refn
    • Grimes
    • Woodkid
    • Chvrches
    • Mamoru Oshii
    • Shinji Mikami
    • Shinya Tsukamoto
  • The 60-minute film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June 2023.
  • Check out the trailer for the new documentary below:

  • Also announced by Kojima at The Game Awards, he will be developing a game with filmmaker Jordan Peele.
  • The new game, titled OD, was descried as an “immersive and totally new style of game” that will explore “what it means to OD on fear.”
  • Peele is said to be “one of several talented storytellers” involved in the creation of the game.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack