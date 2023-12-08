“Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds,” Documentary on the Legendary Video Game Designer, Coming to Disney+

Hideo Kojima, the legendary video game developer, announced yesterday at The Game Awards that his documentary film Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds will be coming exclusively to Disney+ in 2024.
- According to Variety, there is no specific date currently set for Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds but it is expected in Spring 2024.
- Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds will follow Kojima’s journey to form an independent games studio and his creative process behind the popular game Death Stranding.
- Kojima Productions offered the following description of the film:
- “Embark on a compelling behind-the-scenes odyssey as Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds unveils the visionary mind of Hideo Kojima, weaving the intricate creative threads that birthed a groundbreaking game and reshaped the landscape of interactive storytelling.”
- The documentary is directed and photographed by Glen Milner and produced by Ben Hilton for Filmworks, London.
- The cast of the film includes:
- George Miller
- Guillermo del Toro
- Norman Reedus
- Nicolas Winding Refn
- Grimes
- Woodkid
- Chvrches
- Mamoru Oshii
- Shinji Mikami
- Shinya Tsukamoto
- The 60-minute film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June 2023.
- Check out the trailer for the new documentary below:
- Also announced by Kojima at The Game Awards, he will be developing a game with filmmaker Jordan Peele.
- The new game, titled OD, was descried as an “immersive and totally new style of game” that will explore “what it means to OD on fear.”
- Peele is said to be “one of several talented storytellers” involved in the creation of the game.