“Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds,” Documentary on the Legendary Video Game Designer, Coming to Disney+

Hideo Kojima, the legendary video game developer, announced yesterday at The Game Awards that his documentary film Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds will be coming exclusively to Disney+ in 2024.

According to Variety Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds but it is expected in Spring 2024.

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds will follow Kojima's journey to form an independent games studio and his creative process behind the popular game Death Stranding.

Kojima Productions offered the following description of the film: "Embark on a compelling behind-the-scenes odyssey as Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds unveils the visionary mind of Hideo Kojima, weaving the intricate creative threads that birthed a groundbreaking game and reshaped the landscape of interactive storytelling."

The documentary is directed and photographed by Glen Milner and produced by Ben Hilton for Filmworks, London.

The cast of the film includes: George Miller Guillermo del Toro Norman Reedus Nicolas Winding Refn Grimes Woodkid Chvrches Mamoru Oshii Shinji Mikami Shinya Tsukamoto

The 60-minute film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June 2023.

Check out the trailer for the new documentary below: