Hollywood Bowl Set To Take Disney Fans Back To The 80s and 90s

The legendary Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California is bringing Disney fans back to the 80’s and 90’s with a special concert being held later this Summer.

The iconic Hollywood Bowl is set to bring Disney fans to one of the greatest eras in the history of the studio, with a special concert dedicated to the 80s and 90s with the Disney ‘80s-’90s Celebration in Concert.

Highlighting songs and clips from the iconic Disney films of the 1980s and 1990s, special guest singers join up with the orchestra for unforgettable favorites from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Mulan, Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, Hocus Pocus, Newsies, A Goofy Movie, and so much more.

Disney '80s-'90s Celebration in Concert will feature the Hollywood Bowl, conducted by Sarah Hicks.

The concert is set to take place on Friday, July 19th, 2024 and the next day, Saturday, July 20th, 2024. Both performances start at 8:00 PM with a gate time of 6:00 PM.

Since its opening in 1922, the Hollywood Bowl has been the premier destination for live music in Southern California, hosting everyone from Billie Holiday to The Beatles to Yo-Yo Ma under the iconic silhouette of its concentric-arched band shell.

The 80’s and 90’s were an important time for Disney, marking the iconic Disney Renaissance in terms of animation. The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King alone were powerhouse films that took the world by storm with music that the younger generation of the era can still sing every lyric of to this day.

For more information and ticket packages, be sure to check out the official site, here.