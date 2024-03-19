Honda Center Event Schedule Revealed for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

For the first time ever, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will expand from the Anaheim Convention Center to the Honda Center, where a number of the big events will be held. Today, we learned more about what will be taking place at the venue.

What’s Happening:

The biggest programming that was previously held in Hall D23 at the Anaheim Convention Center is moving to the nearby Honda Center to allow the biggest audience of Disney fans in the world to access the magic.

The Honda Center will be home to three nights of marquee showcases, with three main programs – Disney Entertainment Showcase, Disney Experiences Showcase and the Disney Legends Ceremony.

Friday night will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the star-studded Disney Entertainment Showcase, featuring exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows fans love and a glimpse of what's next.

Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. will showcase Disney Experiences, featuring the latest on new and highly anticipated projects in development around the world for Disney parks, experiences, and beyond.

In years past, this panel experience was split into two – one for live-action and one for animation.

The weekend will conclude Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m. with a special ceremony to celebrate the 2024 class of Disney Legends, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

This year, the Walt Disney Archives is honoring Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams.

Previous D23 Expos would kick off with the Disney Legends ceremony, but this year it will serve as a fitting conclusion to the festivities.

The Honda Center will open 2 hours before each event starts, so guests looking to attend the evening’s events will have to budget their time accordingly.

D23 is making a number of announcements about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event