“House of X/Powers of X” Chronological Edition Comes to Marvel Unlimited

The end of the X-Men’s revolutionary Krakoan Age is approaching, and Marvel Unlimited wants to take readers back to the very beginning. Starting today, Marvel Unlimited subscribers can relive the X-Men’s past, present, and future like never before, with the entire House of X/Powers of X story in chronological order.
What’s Happening:
- In 2019’s House of X and Powers of X, superstar writer Jonathan Hickman reshaped the X-Men mythos with the founding of Krakoa, the discovery of mutant resurrection, the reveal of Moira MacTaggert’s past lives, and so much more!
- In House of X, Charles Xavier reveals his master plan for mutantkind — one that will bring mutants out of humankind’s shadow and into the light once more.
- Meanwhile, Powers of X reveals mutantkind’s secret history, changing the way you will look at every X-Men story before and after. But as Xavier sows the seeds of the past, the X-Men’s future blossoms into trouble for all of mutantdom.
- For the first time, fans can now read the crossover series in chronological order on the Marvel Unlimited app. Readers won’t want to miss this new perspective on the story, and catch up before the finale of the Krakoan age in Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck’s Fall of the House of X (on-sale today) and Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva’s Rise of the Powers of X (on-sale January 10th).
- These interconnected series, crafted by some of the X-Men’s chief world builders, will deliver the climactic ending to over four years of revolutionary mutant storytelling and positions the X-Men for their next great evolution!
- In addition to the Chronological Edition, the House of X #1-6 and Powers of X #1-6 are both now available on Marvel Unlimited in the Infinity Comics format.