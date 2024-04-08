History Channel to Premiere “How Disney Built America” Later This Month

History Channel is set to expand their popular The Stories That Built America series with the debut of How Disney Built America later this month.
What’s Happening:
- How Disney Built America explores the history of Walt Disney and how the iconic Disney brand, fueled by the creation of beloved characters, cherished family films, thrilling theme parks, technological innovations, and more, continues to shape generations as a cultural and worldwide phenomenon.
- The new nonfiction series is a nostalgia-filled ride that paints a vivid picture of the world of Walt Disney and the history-making empire he built.
- Each hour-long episode focuses on a different example of game-changing brilliance in Disney’s history including inventing the world’s most recognizable characters, creating the animated features industry, revolutionizing the concept of merchandising, and using groundbreaking engineering to construct Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and beyond.
- Viewers will hear from Imagineer Bob Gurr, a direct hire from Walt who developed over 100 designs for Disney attractions, to gain surprising insights into the unique innovations and struggles involved in realizing the dreams of a visionary.
- The series utilizes rarely seen archival material, original dramatic recreations, and key interviews from Don Wildman, Margaret Kerrison, Douglas Brinkley, Mindy Johnson, and others to expand on how the brand is forever woven into the fabric of American life.
- The first episode of How Disney Built America, entitled “The Birth of Mickey,” will air Sunday, April 28th on History Channel.
- Previous installments in The Stories That Built America franchise include:
- The Titans That Built America
- The Toys That Built America
- The Food That Built America
- The Cars That Made America
- And more