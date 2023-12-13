How Drawings of Mickey Mouse Show Walt Disney’s Resilience

ABC News shared a video on YouTube showing how the earliest known drawing of Mickey Mouse illustrates the resilience of Walt Disney.
What’s Happening:
- As many know, the first drawing that Walt Disney did was not of Mickey Mouse but of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.
- He then, through “contractional complications,” lost the rights to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. This was devastating to Walt and "shook him to the core.”
- Walt was very resilient and didn't let this stop him; he knew this journey wouldn’t be easy.
- He may have been down, but he wasn't out and was determined to keep the rights to the next character he created.
- Walt enjoyed drawing mice and originally came up with the name Mortimer. His wife Lillian shook her head, so he suggested the name Mickey. Then she “nodded the other way, and that was it.”
- In the video below, you can see the earliest known drawing of Mickey Mouse.