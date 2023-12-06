Iconic TV and Movie Producer Norman Lear Passes Away at 101

Norman Lear, an iconic television and film producer, has passed away at the age of 101, according to Deadline.

Lear reportedly died on Monday of natural causes in his home in Los Angeles.

Lear is known for producing several iconic television series like All in the Family , Good Times and The Jeffersons .

, and . On the film side, he executive produced classic movies like The Princess Bride and Fried Green Tomatoes .

and . Last year, ABC ran a special titled “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter,” a one-night-only celebration featuring intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that payed homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday.

Lear was active in entertainment in recent years, earning Emmy Awards in 2019 and 2020 for installments of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” in which episodes of All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times were reenacted with new performers.