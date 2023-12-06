Iconic TV and Movie Producer Norman Lear Passes Away at 101

Norman Lear, an iconic television and film producer, has passed away at the age of 101, according to Deadline.
- Lear reportedly died on Monday of natural causes in his home in Los Angeles.
- Lear is known for producing several iconic television series like All in the Family, Good Times and The Jeffersons.
- On the film side, he executive produced classic movies like The Princess Bride and Fried Green Tomatoes.
- Last year, ABC ran a special titled “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter,” a one-night-only celebration featuring intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that payed homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday.
- Lear was active in entertainment in recent years, earning Emmy Awards in 2019 and 2020 for installments of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” in which episodes of All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times were reenacted with new performers.