Go Behind the Magic with ILM on the Visual Effects of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

As the awards season continues, Industrial Light & Magic has released a new video showcasing the visual effects of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Pack your satchel and embark on an adventure with Industrial Light & Magic, as they showcase their work on James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny .

. The visual effects juggernaut has been a part of Indiana Jones ever since the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark , was released back in 1981.

They stated they "could not have been more proud to team up with Harrison Ford to bring Indy back for one more ride."

The short featurette showcases much of the visual effects work on the film – from the de-aging of Harrison Ford, to the thrilling chase sequence on board the train at the opening of the film, and the climactic battle in the past.

Watch the featurette for yourself below.

In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with: Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Fleabag ) Antonio Banderas ( Pain and Glory ) John Rhys-Davies ( Raiders of the Lost Ark ) Toby Jones ( Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ) Boyd Holbrook ( Logan ) Ethann Isidore ( Mortel ) Mads Mikkelsen ( Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore )

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

Check out Mike's review Indiana Jones film, which is now streaming on Disney+