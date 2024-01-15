Go Behind the Magic with ILM on the Visual Effects of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

As the awards season continues, Industrial Light & Magic has released a new video showcasing the visual effects of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

What’s Happening:

  • Pack your satchel and embark on an adventure with Industrial Light & Magic, as they showcase their work on James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
  • The visual effects juggernaut has been a part of Indiana Jones ever since the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, was released back in 1981.
  • They stated they “could not have been more proud to team up with Harrison Ford to bring Indy back for one more ride.”
  • The short featurette showcases much of the visual effects work on the film – from the de-aging of Harrison Ford, to the thrilling chase sequence on board the train at the opening of the film, and the climactic battle in the past.
  • Watch the featurette for yourself below.

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

  • In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
    • Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
    • Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
    • John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
    • Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
    • Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
    • Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
    • Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
  • Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
  • John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
  • Check out Mike’s review of the final Indiana Jones film, which is now streaming on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning