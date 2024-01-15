Go Behind the Magic with ILM on the Visual Effects of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

As the awards season continues, Industrial Light & Magic has released a new video showcasing the visual effects of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
What’s Happening:
- Pack your satchel and embark on an adventure with Industrial Light & Magic, as they showcase their work on James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
- The visual effects juggernaut has been a part of Indiana Jones ever since the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, was released back in 1981.
- They stated they “could not have been more proud to team up with Harrison Ford to bring Indy back for one more ride.”
- The short featurette showcases much of the visual effects work on the film – from the de-aging of Harrison Ford, to the thrilling chase sequence on board the train at the opening of the film, and the climactic battle in the past.
- Watch the featurette for yourself below.
About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:
- In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
- Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
- Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
- John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
- Check out Mike’s review of the final Indiana Jones film, which is now streaming on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now