Final Sound Touches Now Complete On “Inside Out 2”

Inside Out 2 has reached a milestone today, May 4th, wrapping up the final touches of the sound on the film at (appropriately enough) Skywalker Sound.

What’s Happening:

May the 4th marks a significant milestone for the team behind Pixar Animation Studio’s latest film, Inside Out 2.

With the movie only a few weeks away from theatrical release on June 14th, final touches on the sound for the new animated film have been completed, appropriately enough for the day, at Skywalker Sound.

The photo, shared by Pixar Animation Studios from the location, also serves as a veritable who’s who of spotting Pixar’s creative talent. Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann can be seen, as well as Pixar Chief Creative Officer (and director of the original Inside Out ) Pete Docter. Also amongst the crowd, you can see Up producer Jonas Rivera, as well as Dug Days producer Kim Collins.

and Andrea Datzman (who can also be seen in the photo) serves as the composer for Inside Out 2, and also marks the first time a Pixar film has been scored by a woman.

and also marks the first time a Pixar film has been scored by a woman. While we've only taken a small glimpse at the sound of the new film, we took a deeper dive (with more to come) into the new film at the Pixar Campus, which you can check out some of here.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen with a score by Andrea Datzman, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters June 14, 2024.