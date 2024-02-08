Pixar Shares Closer Look At The Team Inside Riley’s Mind In “Inside Out 2”

A new spot from Pixar Animation Studios is giving us more of a glimpse into Riley’s teenage mind and the team of emotions that control it ahead of this Summer’s Inside Out 2.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has released a new glimpse of their highly anticipated sequel due out this Summer, Inside Out 2.

Previously, we’ve seen a teaser that introduces a new emotion, Anxiety, as well as our returning favorite friends. In this new spot, we see Riley strapping on her hockey gear as we see different clips of the “team” of emotions inside her head, including the aforementioned anxiety.

The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Pixar’s Inside Out 2 introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters. “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.” A trailer, poster and film stills are now available for what promises to be the feel-good (or feel-everything) film of Summer 2024.

