Trailer For Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” Sets Company Record For Most Views In 24 Hours With 157 Million Views

Pixar’s trailer for the upcoming Inside Out 2 has become the most watched trailer in Walt Disney Company history, garnering over 150 million views in 24 hours.

What’s Happening:

On Thursday, Pixar Animation Studios debuted the first look at the highly anticipated Inside Out 2 , and excitement over the new film was felt everywhere.

The first look at the sequel to the 2015 original was the biggest animated trailer launch in Walt Disney Company history. The trailer—which brings viewers back into the mind of the now teenage Riley as her emotions try to keep up with her new feelings—garnered 157 million views in 24 hours. The previous record holder was 2019's Frozen 2 from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film was especially a big hit on TikTok bringing in 78 million views on the social media platform in the past day. Disney announced a first-of-its-kind content hub with TikTok last month to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Undoubtedly, one of the reasons that Inside Out 2 was so popular was due to the introduction of the brand-new emotion, Anxiety. The frazzled, but lovable orange emotion—who is voiced by Maya Hawke—will join Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

Pixar Animation Studios' Inside Out 2 releases exclusively in theaters on June 14, 2024.

What They’re Saying:

Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios: “We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for Inside Out 2. When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions—those little voices inside your head—there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film… [Director Kelsey Mann and her team] have done such a great job with Inside Out 2, expanding the world and introducing new emotions that we’re very anxious for audiences to discover. We couldn’t be more grateful to see the kind of response the trailer has received so far. Thank you to all who have checked it out — we can’t wait for everyone to see the film when it comes to theaters next summer.”