Interview: VFX, Hair and Makeup Artists from Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Discuss Making the Film

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had fans buzzing when it hit theaters back in May and it stands as one of the best films the MCU has offered in some time. We recently had a chance to chat with some of the incredibly talented VFX, hair, makeup and prosthetics artists who helped to create the film.

Being a big fan of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, I was very excited to get the chance to speak with some of the amazing people who helped make the film possible. Our interview featured:

Stephane Ceretti – VFX Supervisor, Marvel

Theo Bialek – VFX Supervisor, Sony Pictures Imageworks

Guy Williams – VFX Supervisor, Weta FX

Alexis Wajsbrot – VFX Supervisor, Framestore

Lindsay MacGowan – Prosthetics Design Supervisor

Alexei Dmitriew – Makeup Department Supervisor

Cassie Russek – Hair Department Supervisor

Topics of discussion ranged from the typical day-to-day operations of a VFX supervisor and the creation of Rocket Raccoon, to breaking the record for prosthetics used in a film and shooting the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Check out our interview below:

About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: