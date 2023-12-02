Interview: VFX, Hair and Makeup Artists from Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Discuss Making the Film

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had fans buzzing when it hit theaters back in May and it stands as one of the best films the MCU has offered in some time. We recently had a chance to chat with some of the incredibly talented VFX, hair, makeup and prosthetics artists who helped to create the film.
Being a big fan of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, I was very excited to get the chance to speak with some of the amazing people who helped make the film possible. Our interview featured:
- Stephane Ceretti – VFX Supervisor, Marvel
- Theo Bialek – VFX Supervisor, Sony Pictures Imageworks
- Guy Williams – VFX Supervisor, Weta FX
- Alexis Wajsbrot – VFX Supervisor, Framestore
- Lindsay MacGowan – Prosthetics Design Supervisor
- Alexei Dmitriew – Makeup Department Supervisor
- Cassie Russek – Hair Department Supervisor
Topics of discussion ranged from the typical day-to-day operations of a VFX supervisor and the creation of Rocket Raccoon, to breaking the record for prosthetics used in a film and shooting the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Check out our interview below:
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- You can stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney+ now. Check out Benji’s review of the film here.