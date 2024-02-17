Get To Know The Characters of “Iwájú” With New Images Shared by Disney Animation

A new series of images posted by Walt Disney Animation Studios is introducing viewers to the characters that they’ll meet in the new event series coming to Disney+ later this month, Iwájú.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a series of images on Instagram and social media to invited would-be fans to get to know the characters of Iwájú, arriving on Disney+ later this month.

arriving on Disney+ later this month. A series of images shows off Tola, Kole, Otin, Tunde, and Bode, characters who fans will get to meet in the new series, set in a futuristic Nigeria. Each character image also features a quote, likely said by the character in the new event series.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Walt Disney Animation Studios teams up with Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali, for an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria.

The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds. Kugali filmmakers—including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku—take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú, bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos.

bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos. The series is produced by Disney Animation’s Christina Chen with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson.

Featuring the voices of Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan and Weruche Opia, Iwájú streams exclusively on Disney+ Feb. 28, 2024, in a six-episode event.