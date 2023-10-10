Jack Skellington Joins Fortnitemares 2023

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a favorite movie for many, and Jack Skellington is joining Fortnitemares 2023. Fortnitemares 2023 runs until November 3, 2023, at 2 a.m. ET.

What’s Happening:

Jack Skellington is joining Fortnitemares 2023.

The Pumpkin King Set items are on their way. Look out for the Jack Skellington outfit in the item shop later in Fortnitemares 2023.

This outfit includes the Santa Jack alt style.

In addition to the Zero Back Bling, Peppermint Parasol Pickaxe, and Jack's Sled Glider, there’ll be two Emotes accompanying Jack Skellington.

Scare your squad with the Jack's Scary Face Emote built into the outfit, and travel on clawfoot with the universal Lock, Shock, and Barrel's Tub Emote.

About The Nightmare Before Christmas: