Jayden Rey Not Returning as Mary in Season 6 of “The Conners”

by |
Tags: , ,

Jayden Rey will not be returning as DJ’s daughter Mary in the sixth season of The Conners, according to TVLine.

What’s Happening:

  • Jayden Rey has played DJ’s daughter Mary since The Conners first began in 2018.
  • It’s now been revealed that the grandchild of Dan Conner (John Goodman) will not be returning as a series regular when the show returns for its sixth season.
  • Her exit comes one season after The Conners parted ways with her TV dad, Michael Fishman (DJ), who was written out ahead of Season 5.
  • Though she was credited for every episode, Rey appeared in just five of Season 5’s 22 episodes.
  • When The Conners first launched in 2018, the principal cast also included Maya Lynne Robinson as DJ’s wife (and Mary’s mother) Geena. But after Season 1, Robinson departed for a role on CBS’ The Unicorn, at which point Geena reenlisted in the Army.
  • Returning for The Conners Season 6 are:
    • John Goodman (as Dan Conner)
    • Laurie Metcalf (as Jackie Harris)
    • Sara Gilbert (as Darlene Conner)
    • Lecy Goranson (as Becky Conner-Healy)
    • Emma Kenney (as Harris Conner-Healy)
    • Ames McNamara (as Mark Conner-Healy)
    • Jay R. Ferguson (as Ben Olinsky)
    • Katey Sagal (as Louise Goldufski)
  • Season 6 of The Conners returns to ABC on Wednesday, February 7th at 8/7c.
  • Meanwhile, The Conners is set to begin airing reruns concurrently on The CW.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning