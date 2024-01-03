Jayden Rey Not Returning as Mary in Season 6 of “The Conners”

Jayden Rey will not be returning as DJ’s daughter Mary in the sixth season of The Conners, according to TVLine.
What’s Happening:
- Jayden Rey has played DJ’s daughter Mary since The Conners first began in 2018.
- It’s now been revealed that the grandchild of Dan Conner (John Goodman) will not be returning as a series regular when the show returns for its sixth season.
- Her exit comes one season after The Conners parted ways with her TV dad, Michael Fishman (DJ), who was written out ahead of Season 5.
- Though she was credited for every episode, Rey appeared in just five of Season 5’s 22 episodes.
- When The Conners first launched in 2018, the principal cast also included Maya Lynne Robinson as DJ’s wife (and Mary’s mother) Geena. But after Season 1, Robinson departed for a role on CBS’ The Unicorn, at which point Geena reenlisted in the Army.
- Returning for The Conners Season 6 are:
- John Goodman (as Dan Conner)
- Laurie Metcalf (as Jackie Harris)
- Sara Gilbert (as Darlene Conner)
- Lecy Goranson (as Becky Conner-Healy)
- Emma Kenney (as Harris Conner-Healy)
- Ames McNamara (as Mark Conner-Healy)
- Jay R. Ferguson (as Ben Olinsky)
- Katey Sagal (as Louise Goldufski)
- Season 6 of The Conners returns to ABC on Wednesday, February 7th at 8/7c.
- Meanwhile, The Conners is set to begin airing reruns concurrently on The CW.