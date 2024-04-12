“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Vice President Kamala Harris, Zendaya and More to Appear Week of April 15th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 15th-19th:

  • Monday, April 15
    • Seth Meyers (Late Night with Seth Meyers)
    • Riley Keough (Under the Bridge)
    • Musical Guest Black Pumas
  • Tuesday, April 16
    • Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris
    • Nick Offerman (Civil War)
  • Wednesday, April 17
  • Thursday, April 18
    • Zendaya (Challengers)
    • Freddie Miller and Uriel Valenzuela (High Hopes)
    • Musical Guest Bleachers
  • Friday, April 19
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.