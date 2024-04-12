This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 15th-19th:
- Monday, April 15
- Seth Meyers (Late Night with Seth Meyers)
- Riley Keough (Under the Bridge)
- Musical Guest Black Pumas
- Tuesday, April 16
- Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris
- Nick Offerman (Civil War)
- Wednesday, April 17
- Rob McElhenney (Welcome to Wrexham)
- Chris Stapleton (Higher)
- Musical Guest Chris Stapleton
- Thursday, April 18
- Zendaya (Challengers)
- Freddie Miller and Uriel Valenzuela (High Hopes)
- Musical Guest Bleachers
- Friday, April 19
- TBA
