Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 29th-May 3rd:

Monday, April 29 Emily Blunt ( The Fall Guy ) Owen Teague ( Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ) Musical Guests Carin León and Leon Bridges

Tuesday, April 30 Jerry Seinfeld ( Unfrosted ) Melissa Benoist ( The Girls on the Bus ) Musical Guest Rhiannon Giddens

Wednesday, May 1 Ryan Gosling ( The Fall Guy ) Jeff Ross ( The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady )

Thursday, May 2 John Mulaney ( John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. ) Musical Guest Gary Clark Jr.

Friday, May 3 TBA



