This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 29th-May 3rd:
- Monday, April 29
- Emily Blunt (The Fall Guy)
- Owen Teague (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes)
- Musical Guests Carin León and Leon Bridges
- Tuesday, April 30
- Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted)
- Melissa Benoist (The Girls on the Bus)
- Musical Guest Rhiannon Giddens
- Wednesday, May 1
- Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy)
- Jeff Ross (The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady)
- Thursday, May 2
- John Mulaney (John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.)
- Musical Guest Gary Clark Jr.
- Friday, May 3
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.