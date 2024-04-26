“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Emily Blunt, Jerry Seinfeld and More to Appear Week of April 29th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 29th-May 3rd:

  • Monday, April 29
  • Tuesday, April 30
    • Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted)
    • Melissa Benoist (The Girls on the Bus)
    • Musical Guest Rhiannon Giddens
  • Wednesday, May 1
    • Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy)
    • Jeff Ross (The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady)
  • Thursday, May 2
    • John Mulaney (John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.)
    • Musical Guest Gary Clark Jr.
  • Friday, May 3
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.