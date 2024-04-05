This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 8th-12th:
- Monday, April 8
- Henry Cavill (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare)
- Mike Epps (The Upshaws)
- Musical Guest Tori Kelly
- Tuesday, April 9
- Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
- Sherri Shepherd (Sherri)
- Musical Guests Madi Diaz and Lennon Stella
- Wednesday, April 10
- Jon Bon Jovi (Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story)
- Henry Hall (Dinner with the Parents)
- Musical Guest Mk.gee
- Thursday, April 11
- Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
- Joey King (We Were the Lucky Ones)
- Musical Guest Phosphorescent
- Friday, April 12
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.