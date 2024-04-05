This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 8th-12th:

Monday, April 8 Henry Cavill ( The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare ) Mike Epps ( The Upshaws ) Musical Guest Tori Kelly

Tuesday, April 9 Freddie Highmore ( The Good Doctor ) Sherri Shepherd ( Sherri ) Musical Guests Madi Diaz and Lennon Stella

Wednesday, April 10 Jon Bon Jovi ( Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story ) Henry Hall ( Dinner with the Parents ) Musical Guest Mk.gee

Thursday, April 11 Tom Hiddleston ( Loki ) Joey King ( We Were the Lucky Ones ) Musical Guest Phosphorescent

Friday, April 12 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.