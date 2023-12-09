“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Zac Efron, Carey Mulligan and More to Appear Week of December 11th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 11th-15th:
- Monday, December 11
- George Clooney (The Boys in the Boat)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Migration)
- Musical Guest Lenny Kravitz (Road to Freedom)
- Tuesday, December 12
- Keegan-Michael Key (Wonka)
- Charles Melton (May December)
- Musical Guest Lainey Wilson (Bell Bottom Country)
- Wednesday, December 13
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Alan Ritchson (Reacher)
- Musical Guest Sleater-Kinney (Little Rope)
- Thursday, December 14
- Zac Efron (The Iron Claw)
- Jason Mantzoukas (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
- Musical Guest Queens of the Stone Age (In Times New Roman)
- Friday, December 15
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.