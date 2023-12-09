“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Zac Efron, Carey Mulligan and More to Appear Week of December 11th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 11th-15th:

  • Monday, December 11
    • George Clooney (The Boys in the Boat)
    • Kumail Nanjiani (Migration)
    • Musical Guest Lenny Kravitz (Road to Freedom)
  • Tuesday, December 12
    • Keegan-Michael Key (Wonka)
    • Charles Melton (May December)
    • Musical Guest Lainey Wilson (Bell Bottom Country)
  • Wednesday, December 13
    • Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
    • Alan Ritchson (Reacher)
    • Musical Guest Sleater-Kinney (Little Rope)
  • Thursday, December 14
  • Friday, December 15
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.