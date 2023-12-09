“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Zac Efron, Carey Mulligan and More to Appear Week of December 11th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 11th-15th:

Monday, December 11 George Clooney ( The Boys in the Boat ) Kumail Nanjiani ( Migration ) Musical Guest Lenny Kravitz ( Road to Freedom )

Tuesday, December 12 Keegan-Michael Key ( Wonka ) Charles Melton ( May December ) Musical Guest Lainey Wilson ( Bell Bottom Country )

Wednesday, December 13 Carey Mulligan ( Maestro ) Alan Ritchson ( Reacher ) Musical Guest Sleater-Kinney ( Little Rope )

Thursday, December 14 Zac Efron ( The Iron Claw ) Jason Mantzoukas ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) Musical Guest Queens of the Stone Age ( In Times New Roman )

Friday, December 15 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.