“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Mahershala Ali, Adam Levine and More to Appear Week of December 4th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 4th-8th:

  • Monday, December 4
    • Ray Romano (Somewhere in Queens)
    • Sebastian Maniscalco (Bookie)
  • Tuesday, December 5
    • Bill Burr (Leo and Old Dad)
    • Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
    • Musical Guest Joshua Ray Walker
  • Wednesday, December 6
    • Mahershala Ali (Leave the World Behind)
    • Greta Lee (Past Lives)
    • Musical Guest Grupo Frontera
  • Thursday, December 7
    • Adam Levine
    • Halle Bailey (The Color Purple)
  • Friday, December 8
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.