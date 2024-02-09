“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Katy Perry, Pedro Pascal and More to Appear Week of February 15th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 12th-16th:

  • Monday, February 12
  • Tuesday, February 13
    • America Ferrera (Barbie)
    • Kenny Smith (NBA All Star Game; Talk of Champions: Stories of the People Who Made Me: A Memoir)
    • Musical Guests Kygo and Ava Max
  • Wednesday, February 14
    • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
    • Gwen Stefani
  • Thursday, February 15
    • Lionel Richie (American Idol)
    • Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
    • Musical Guest SHAED
  • Friday, February 16
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.