Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 12th-16th:

Monday, February 12 Katy Perry ( American Idol Musical Guest Charles Wesley Godwin

Tuesday, February 13 America Ferrera ( Barbie ) Kenny Smith (NBA All Star Game; Talk of Champions: Stories of the People Who Made Me: A Memoir ) Musical Guests Kygo and Ava Max

Wednesday, February 14 Pedro Pascal ( The Last of Us ) Gwen Stefani

Thursday, February 15 Lionel Richie ( American Idol ) Sandra Hüller ( Anatomy of a Fall ) Musical Guest SHAED

Friday, February 16 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.