This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 12th-16th:
- Monday, February 12
- Katy Perry (American Idol)
- Musical Guest Charles Wesley Godwin
- Tuesday, February 13
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
- Kenny Smith (NBA All Star Game; Talk of Champions: Stories of the People Who Made Me: A Memoir)
- Musical Guests Kygo and Ava Max
- Wednesday, February 14
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Gwen Stefani
- Thursday, February 15
- Lionel Richie (American Idol)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Musical Guest SHAED
- Friday, February 16
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.