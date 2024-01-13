“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Chrissy Teigen, David Chang and More to Appear Week of January 15th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 15th-19th:
- Monday, January 15 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 10, 2024
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer and Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Musical Guest Fridayy
- Tuesday, January 16
- John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- Musical Guest Pete Yorn
- Wednesday, January 17
- Rob Lowe (The Floor)
- Ike Barinholtz (The Chris Chatman Do-Over)
- Musical Guest Kali Uchis
- Thursday, January 18
- Chrissy Teigen and David Chang (Chrissy & Dave Dine Out)
- Musical Guest Sierra Ferrell
- Friday, January 19
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.