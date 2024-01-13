“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Chrissy Teigen, David Chang and More to Appear Week of January 15th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 15th-19th:

  • Monday, January 15 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 10, 2024
    • Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer and Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time)
    • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
    • Musical Guest Fridayy
  • Tuesday, January 16
    • John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver)
    • Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
    • Musical Guest Pete Yorn
  • Wednesday, January 17
    • Rob Lowe (The Floor)
    • Ike Barinholtz (The Chris Chatman Do-Over)
    • Musical Guest Kali Uchis
  • Thursday, January 18
  • Friday, January 19
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.