- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 22nd-26th:
- Monday, January 22 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 10, 2024
- Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson (Sibling Revelry)
- Joey Graziadei (The Bachelor)
- Musical Guest Charley Crockett
- Tuesday, January 23
- Jason Momoa (On the Roam)
- Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
- Musical Guest Alkaline Trio
- Wednesday, January 24
- Snoop Dogg (The Underdoggs)
- Tom Segura (Come Together)
- Thursday, January 25
- Milo Ventimiglia (Land of Bad)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
- Musical Guest Vacations
- Friday, January 26
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.