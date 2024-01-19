“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Jason Momoa, Snoop Dogg and More to Appear Week of January 22nd

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 22nd-26th:

  • Monday, January 22 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 10, 2024
    • Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson (Sibling Revelry)
    • Joey Graziadei (The Bachelor)
    • Musical Guest Charley Crockett
  • Tuesday, January 23
    • Jason Momoa (On the Roam)
    • Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
    • Musical Guest Alkaline Trio
  • Wednesday, January 24
    • Snoop Dogg (The Underdoggs)
    • Tom Segura (Come Together)
  • Thursday, January 25
    • Milo Ventimiglia (Land of Bad)
    • Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
    • Musical Guest Vacations
  • Friday, January 26
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.