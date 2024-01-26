This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 29th-February 2nd:
- Monday, January 29 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 23, 2024
- Jason Momoa (On the Roam)
- Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
- Musical Guest Alkaline Trio
- Tuesday, January 30
- Elisabeth Moss (The Veil)
- Zach Woods (In the Know)
- Musical Guest Jacob Collier
- Wednesday, January 32
- Samuel L. Jackson (Argylle)
- Jake Tapper (United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper)
- Musical Guest Train and REO Speedwagon
- Thursday, February 1
- Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two)
- Musical Guest Benson Boone
- Friday, February 2
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.