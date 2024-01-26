“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Cast of “Dune: Part Two” and More to Appear Week of January 29th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 29th-February 2nd:

  • Monday, January 29 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 23, 2024
    • Jason Momoa (On the Roam)
    • Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
    • Musical Guest Alkaline Trio
  • Tuesday, January 30
    • Elisabeth Moss (The Veil)
    • Zach Woods (In the Know)
    • Musical Guest Jacob Collier
  • Wednesday, January 32
    • Samuel L. Jackson (Argylle)
    • Jake Tapper (United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper)
    • Musical Guest Train and REO Speedwagon
  • Thursday, February 1
    • Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two)
    • Musical Guest Benson Boone
  • Friday, February 2
    • TBA

