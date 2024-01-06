“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster and More to Appear Week of January 8th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 8th-12th:

Monday, January 8 Kaley Cuoco ( Role Play ) Jake Johnson ( Self Reliance ) Musical Guest Annie Bosko

Tuesday, January 9 Jodie Foster ( True Detective: Night Country ) Jeffrey Wright ( American Fiction ) Musical Guest Duff McKagan

Wednesday, January 10 Robert Downey Jr. ( Oppenheimer and Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time ) Ayo Edebiri ( The Bear ) Musical Guest Fridayy

Thursday, January 11 Natalie Portman ( May December ) Chris Distefano ( Right Intention, Wrong Move ) Musical Guest Turnpike Troubadours

Friday, January 12 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.