“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster and More to Appear Week of January 8th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 8th-12th:
- Monday, January 8
- Kaley Cuoco (Role Play)
- Jake Johnson (Self Reliance)
- Musical Guest Annie Bosko
- Tuesday, January 9
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
- Musical Guest Duff McKagan
- Wednesday, January 10
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer and Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Musical Guest Fridayy
- Thursday, January 11
- Natalie Portman (May December)
- Chris Distefano (Right Intention, Wrong Move)
- Musical Guest Turnpike Troubadours
- Friday, January 12
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.