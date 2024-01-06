“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster and More to Appear Week of January 8th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 8th-12th:

  • Monday, January 8
    • Kaley Cuoco (Role Play)
    • Jake Johnson (Self Reliance)
    • Musical Guest Annie Bosko
  • Tuesday, January 9
    • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
    • Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
    • Musical Guest Duff McKagan
  • Wednesday, January 10
    • Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer and Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time)
    • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
    • Musical Guest Fridayy
  • Thursday, January 11
    • Natalie Portman (May December)
    • Chris Distefano (Right Intention, Wrong Move)
    • Musical Guest Turnpike Troubadours
  • Friday, January 12
    • TBA

