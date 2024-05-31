This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 3rd-7th:
- Monday, May 27 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date April 24, 2024
- Albert Brooks and Rob Reiner (Albert Brooks: Defending My Life)
- Ms. Pat (The Ms. Pat Show and Ms. Pat Settles It)
- Musical Guest Gaby Moreno
- Tuesday, May 28 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 6, 2024
- Vice President Kamala Harris
- Abby Elliott (The Bear)
- Wednesday, May 29
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Cyndi Lauper (Let the Canary Sing)
- Musical Guest Feist
- Thursday, May 30
- Magic Johnson
- Jo Koy (Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn)
- Musical Guests Doechii with JT
- Friday, May 31
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.