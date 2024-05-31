This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 3rd-7th:

Monday, May 27 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date April 24, 2024 Albert Brooks and Rob Reiner ( Albert Brooks: Defending My Life ) Ms. Pat ( The Ms. Pat Show and Ms. Pat Settles It ) Musical Guest Gaby Moreno

Tuesday, May 28 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 6, 2024 Vice President Kamala Harris Abby Elliott ( The Bear )

Wednesday, May 29 Larry David ( Curb Your Enthusiasm ) Cyndi Lauper ( Let the Canary Sing ) Musical Guest Feist

Thursday, May 30 Magic Johnson Jo Koy ( Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn ) Musical Guests Doechii with JT

Friday, May 31 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.