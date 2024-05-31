“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Vice President Kamala Harris, Larry David and More to Appear Week of June 3rd

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 3rd-7th:

  • Monday, May 27 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date April 24, 2024
    • Albert Brooks and Rob Reiner (Albert Brooks: Defending My Life)
    • Ms. Pat (The Ms. Pat Show and Ms. Pat Settles It)
    • Musical Guest Gaby Moreno
  • Tuesday, May 28 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 6, 2024
    • Vice President Kamala Harris
    • Abby Elliott (The Bear)
  • Wednesday, May 29
    • Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
    • Cyndi Lauper (Let the Canary Sing)
    • Musical Guest Feist
  • Thursday, May 30
    • Magic Johnson
    • Jo Koy (Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn)
    • Musical Guests Doechii with JT
  • Friday, May 31
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.