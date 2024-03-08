This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 11th-15th:
- Monday, March 11
- Dwayne Johnson (WrestleMania 40 and Papatui)
- Musical Guest Justin Timberlake
- Tuesday, March 12
- Nathalie Emmanuel (Arthur the King)
- Musical Guest Warren Zeiders
- Wednesday, March 13
- Michael Keaton (Knox Goes Away)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)
- Musical Guest Briston Maroney
- Thursday, March 14
- Oprah Winfrey (An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution)
- Musical Guest Chromeo
- Friday, March 15
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.