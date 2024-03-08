This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 11th-15th:

Monday, March 11 Dwayne Johnson ( WrestleMania 40 and Papatui) Musical Guest Justin Timberlake

Tuesday, March 12 Nathalie Emmanuel ( Arthur the King ) Musical Guest Warren Zeiders

Wednesday, March 13 Michael Keaton ( Knox Goes Away ) Ramy Youssef ( Ramy Youssef: More Feelings ) Musical Guest Briston Maroney

Thursday, March 14 Oprah Winfrey ( An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution ) Musical Guest Chromeo

Friday, March 15 TBA



