“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Oprah Winfrey, Michael Keaton and More to Appear Week of March 11th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 11th-15th:

  • Monday, March 11
    • Dwayne Johnson (WrestleMania 40 and Papatui)
    • Musical Guest Justin Timberlake
  • Tuesday, March 12
    • Nathalie Emmanuel (Arthur the King)
    • Musical Guest Warren Zeiders
  • Wednesday, March 13
    • Michael Keaton (Knox Goes Away)
    • Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)
    • Musical Guest Briston Maroney
  • Thursday, March 14
    • Oprah Winfrey (An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution)
    • Musical Guest Chromeo
  • Friday, March 15
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.