“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Dr. Dre, Regina King and More to Appear Week of March 18th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 18th-22nd:

  • Monday, March 18
    • Christina Applegate
    • Huey Lewis (The Heart of Rock and Roll)
    • Musical Guest The Heart of Rock and Roll Cast
  • Tuesday, March 19
    • Dr. Dre (Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)
    • Snoop Dogg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson
  • Wednesday, March 20
    • Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show)
    • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
    • Musical Guest Chicano Batman
  • Thursday, March 21
    • Regina King (Shirley)
    • William Shatner (William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill)
    • Musical Guest Dasha
  • Friday, March 22
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.