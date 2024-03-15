This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 18th-22nd:

Monday, March 18 Christina Applegate Huey Lewis ( The Heart of Rock and Roll ) Musical Guest The Heart of Rock and Roll Cast

Tuesday, March 19 Dr. Dre (Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame) Snoop Dogg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Wednesday, March 20 Jerrod Carmichael ( Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show ) Janelle James ( Abbott Elementary ) Musical Guest Chicano Batman

Thursday, March 21 Regina King ( Shirley ) William Shatner ( William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill ) Musical Guest Dasha

Friday, March 22 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.