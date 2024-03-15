This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 18th-22nd:
- Monday, March 18
- Christina Applegate
- Huey Lewis (The Heart of Rock and Roll)
- Musical Guest The Heart of Rock and Roll Cast
- Tuesday, March 19
- Dr. Dre (Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)
- Snoop Dogg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson
- Wednesday, March 20
- Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Musical Guest Chicano Batman
- Thursday, March 21
- Regina King (Shirley)
- William Shatner (William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill)
- Musical Guest Dasha
- Friday, March 22
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.