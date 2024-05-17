This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 20th-24th:
- Monday, May 20
- Jennifer Lopez (Atlas)
- Tony Goldwyn (Ezra)
- Slash sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
- Tuesday, May 21
- Kevin Costner (Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1)
- Pamela Adlon (Babes)
- Musical Guest HARDY
- Slash sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
- Wednesday, May 22
- Amy Poehler (Inside Out 2)
- Patton Oswalt (The 1% Club)
- Slash sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
- Thursday, May 23
- TBA
- Friday, May 24
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.