“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler and More to Appear Week of May 20th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 20th-24th:

  • Monday, May 20
    • Jennifer Lopez (Atlas)
    • Tony Goldwyn (Ezra)
    • Slash sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
  • Tuesday, May 21
    • Kevin Costner (Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1)
    • Pamela Adlon (Babes)
    • Musical Guest HARDY
    • Slash sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
  • Wednesday, May 22
    • Amy Poehler (Inside Out 2)
    • Patton Oswalt (The 1% Club)
    • Slash sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
  • Thursday, May 23
    • TBA
  • Friday, May 24
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.