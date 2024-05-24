This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 27th-31st:

Monday, May 27 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date April 24, 2024 Carol Burnett ( Palm Royale ) Nicholas Galitzine ( The Idea of You ) Musical Guest Christian Nodal

Tuesday, May 28 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 6, 2024 Luke Bryan ( American Idol ) Mike Birbiglia ( Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride ) Musical Guest Incubus

Wednesday, May 29 Ke Huy Quan ( Loki ) Bobby Cannavale ( Ezra ) Musical Guest NIKI

Thursday, May 30 Sofía Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara ( Celebrity Family Cook Off ) Andres Valencia ( Andres Valencia: Painting Without Rules ) Musical Guest St. Vincent

Friday, May 31 Maya Rudolph ( Loot ) Jacob Batalon ( Reginald the Vampire ) Musical Guest Crowded House



