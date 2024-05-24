“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Maya Rudolph, Ke Huy Quan and More to Appear Week of May 27th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 27th-31st:

  • Monday, May 27 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date April 24, 2024
    • Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
    • Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You)
    • Musical Guest Christian Nodal
  • Tuesday, May 28 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 6, 2024
    • Luke Bryan (American Idol)
    • Mike Birbiglia (Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride)
    • Musical Guest Incubus
  • Wednesday, May 29
    • Ke Huy Quan (Loki)
    • Bobby Cannavale (Ezra)
    • Musical Guest NIKI
  • Thursday, May 30
    • Sofía Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (Celebrity Family Cook Off)
    • Andres Valencia (Andres Valencia: Painting Without Rules)
    • Musical Guest St. Vincent
  • Friday, May 31
    • Maya Rudolph (Loot)
    • Jacob Batalon (Reginald the Vampire)
    • Musical Guest Crowded House

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.