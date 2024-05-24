This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 27th-31st:
- Monday, May 27 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date April 24, 2024
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You)
- Musical Guest Christian Nodal
- Tuesday, May 28 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 6, 2024
- Luke Bryan (American Idol)
- Mike Birbiglia (Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride)
- Musical Guest Incubus
- Wednesday, May 29
- Ke Huy Quan (Loki)
- Bobby Cannavale (Ezra)
- Musical Guest NIKI
- Thursday, May 30
- Sofía Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (Celebrity Family Cook Off)
- Andres Valencia (Andres Valencia: Painting Without Rules)
- Musical Guest St. Vincent
- Friday, May 31
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jacob Batalon (Reginald the Vampire)
- Musical Guest Crowded House
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.