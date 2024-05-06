This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 6th-10th:

Monday, May 6 Luke Bryan ( American Idol Mike Birbiglia ( Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride ) Musical Guest Incubus

Tuesday, May 7 Josh Brolin ( Outer Range ) Nikki Glaser ( Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die ) Musical Guest Sarah McLachlan

Wednesday, May 8 David Beckham ( Beckham ) Chris Perfetti ( Abbott Elementary Musical Guest Cage The Elephant

Thursday, May 9 Chris Pine ( Poolman ) Bert Kreischer (Stand-Up Special) Musical Guest Andra Day

Friday, May 10 TBA



