“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: David Beckham, Josh Brolin and More to Appear Week of May 6th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 6th-10th:

  • Monday, May 6
    • Luke Bryan (American Idol)
    • Mike Birbiglia (Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride)
    • Musical Guest Incubus
  • Tuesday, May 7
    • Josh Brolin (Outer Range)
    • Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)
    • Musical Guest Sarah McLachlan
  • Wednesday, May 8
    • David Beckham (Beckham)
    • Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)
    • Musical Guest Cage The Elephant
  • Thursday, May 9
    • Chris Pine (Poolman)
    • Bert Kreischer (Stand-Up Special)
    • Musical Guest Andra Day
  • Friday, May 10
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.