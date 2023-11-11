“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Nick Offerman, Kurt Russell and More to Appear Week of November 13th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 13th-17th:

Monday, November 13 Paul Dano, Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen Musical Guests 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne

Tuesday, November 14 Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell Juno Temple Musical Guest d4vd

Wednesday, November 15 Julianne Moore Glenn Howerton Musical Guest The Hives

Thursday, November 16 Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder Paul Mescal Musical Guest Laufey

Friday, November 17 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.