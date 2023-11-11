“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Nick Offerman, Kurt Russell and More to Appear Week of November 13th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 13th-17th:

  • Monday, November 13
    • Paul Dano, Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen
    • Musical Guests 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne
  • Tuesday, November 14
    • Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell
    • Juno Temple
    • Musical Guest d4vd
  • Wednesday, November 15
    • Julianne Moore
    • Glenn Howerton
    • Musical Guest The Hives
  • Thursday, November 16
    • Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder
    • Paul Mescal
    • Musical Guest Laufey
  • Friday, November 17
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.