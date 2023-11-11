“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Nick Offerman, Kurt Russell and More to Appear Week of November 13th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 13th-17th:
- Monday, November 13
- Paul Dano, Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen
- Musical Guests 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne
- Tuesday, November 14
- Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell
- Juno Temple
- Musical Guest d4vd
- Wednesday, November 15
- Julianne Moore
- Glenn Howerton
- Musical Guest The Hives
- Thursday, November 16
- Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder
- Paul Mescal
- Musical Guest Laufey
- Friday, November 17
- TBA
