“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Adam Sandler, Henry Winkler and More to Appear Week of November 20th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 20th-24th:

  • Monday, November 20
    • Adam Sandler
    • Henry Winkler
  • Tuesday, November 21
    • Will Arnett
    • Lamorne Morris
    • Musical Guest Alec Benjamin
    • Melissa McCarthy
  • Wednesday, November 22
    • TBA
  • Thursday, November 23
    • TBA
  • Friday, November 24
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.