“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Eddie Murphy, Jeremy Allen White and More to Appear Week of November 27th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 27th-December 1st:
- Monday, November 27
- Jeremy Allen White (The Iron Claw)
- Michael Irvin
- Musical Guests Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor
- Tuesday, November 28
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Musical Guest Dogstar
- Wednesday, November 29
- Eddie Murphy (Candy Cane Lane)
- Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One)
- Musical Guest Mitch Rowland
- Thursday, November 30
- Sarah Silverman (Maestro)
- Musical Guest Dwight Yoakam
- Friday, December 1
- TBA
