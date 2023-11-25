“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Eddie Murphy, Jeremy Allen White and More to Appear Week of November 27th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 27th-December 1st:

  • Monday, November 27
    • Jeremy Allen White (The Iron Claw)
    • Michael Irvin
    • Musical Guests Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor
  • Tuesday, November 28
    • Jon Hamm (Fargo)
    • Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
    • Musical Guest Dogstar
  • Wednesday, November 29
    • Eddie Murphy (Candy Cane Lane)
    • Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One)
    • Musical Guest Mitch Rowland
  • Thursday, November 30
    • Sarah Silverman (Maestro)
    • Musical Guest Dwight Yoakam
  • Friday, December 1
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.