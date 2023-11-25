“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Eddie Murphy, Jeremy Allen White and More to Appear Week of November 27th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 27th-December 1st:

Monday, November 27 Jeremy Allen White ( The Iron Claw ) Michael Irvin Musical Guests Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor

Tuesday, November 28 Jon Hamm ( Fargo ) Carrie Coon ( The Gilded Age ) Musical Guest Dogstar

Wednesday, November 29 Eddie Murphy ( Candy Cane Lane ) Teyana Taylor ( A Thousand and One ) Musical Guest Mitch Rowland

Thursday, November 30 Sarah Silverman ( Maestro ) Musical Guest Dwight Yoakam

Friday, December 1 TBA



