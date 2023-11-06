“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Magic Johnson, Luke Grimes and More to Appear Week of November 6th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 6th-10th:
- Monday, November 6
- Magic Johnson
- Chef José Andrés
- Musical Guest Jordan Davis
- Tuesday, November 7
- Musical Guest Saint Harison
- Wednesday, November 8
- Luke Grimes
- Musical Guest Luke Grimes
- Jelly Roll
- Thursday, November 9
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Musical Guest Lauren Daigle
- Friday, November 10
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.