“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Magic Johnson, Luke Grimes and More to Appear Week of November 6th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 6th-10th:

Monday, November 6 Magic Johnson Chef José Andrés Musical Guest Jordan Davis

Tuesday, November 7 Musical Guest Saint Harison

Wednesday, November 8 Luke Grimes Musical Guest Luke Grimes Jelly Roll

Thursday, November 9 Daniel Ricciardo Musical Guest Lauren Daigle

Friday, November 10 TBA



