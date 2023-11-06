“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Magic Johnson, Luke Grimes and More to Appear Week of November 6th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 6th-10th:

  • Monday, November 6
    • Magic Johnson
    • Chef José Andrés
    • Musical Guest Jordan Davis
  • Tuesday, November 7
    • Musical Guest Saint Harison
  • Wednesday, November 8
    • Luke Grimes
    • Musical Guest Luke Grimes
    • Jelly Roll
  • Thursday, November 9
    • Daniel Ricciardo
    • Musical Guest Lauren Daigle
  • Friday, November 10
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.