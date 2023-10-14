“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Martin Scorsese, Christina Aguilera and More to Appear Week of October 16th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 16th-20th:

Monday, October 16 Christina Aguilera Al Michaels Musical Guest Lil Yachty

Tuesday, October 17 Simu Liu Musical Guest Myke Towers

Wednesday, October 18 Martin Scorsese Mike Epps Musical Guest Chelsea Cutler

Thursday, October 19 Snoop Dogg Ms. Pat Musical Guest October London

Friday, October 20 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.