“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Martin Scorsese, Christina Aguilera and More to Appear Week of October 16th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 16th-20th:

  • Monday, October 16
    • Christina Aguilera
    • Al Michaels
    • Musical Guest Lil Yachty
  • Tuesday, October 17
    • Simu Liu
    • Musical Guest Myke Towers
  • Wednesday, October 18
    • Martin Scorsese
    • Mike Epps
    • Musical Guest Chelsea Cutler
  • Thursday, October 19
    • Snoop Dogg
    • Ms. Pat
    • Musical Guest October London
  • Friday, October 20
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.