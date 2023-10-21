“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Olivia Rodrigo, Tiffany Haddish and More to Appear Week of October 23rd

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 23-27th:
- Monday, October 23
- Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long
- Ronny Chieng
- Musical Guest Brothers Osborne
- Tuesday, October 24
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Eric Andre
- Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo
- Wednesday, October 25
- Meg Ryan and David Duchovny
- Joe Walsh
- Thursday, October 26
- Tiffany Haddish
- Jeff Ross
- Musical Guest Tate McRae
- Friday, October 27
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.