“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Olivia Rodrigo, Tiffany Haddish and More to Appear Week of October 23rd

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 23-27th:

  • Monday, October 23
    • Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long
    • Ronny Chieng
    • Musical Guest Brothers Osborne
  • Tuesday, October 24
    • Olivia Rodrigo
    • Eric Andre
    • Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo
  • Wednesday, October 25
    • Meg Ryan and David Duchovny
    • Joe Walsh
  • Thursday, October 26
    • Tiffany Haddish
    • Jeff Ross
    • Musical Guest Tate McRae
  • Friday, October 27
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.