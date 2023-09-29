“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wanda Sykes and More to Appear Week of October 2nd

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 2nd-6th:
- Monday, October 2
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Musical Guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Tuesday, October 3
- Kathy Griffin
- Luenell
- Musical Guest Glen Hansard
- Wednesday, October 4
- Wanda Sykes
- Cassidy Hutchinson
- Musical Guest LANY
- Thursday, October 5
- Dax Shepard
- Nicole Avant
- Musical Guest BoyWithUke
- Friday, October 6
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard