“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wanda Sykes and More to Appear Week of October 2nd

by |
Tags: , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 2nd-6th:

  • Monday, October 2
    • Arnold Schwarzenegger
    • Musical Guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  • Tuesday, October 3
    • Kathy Griffin
    • Luenell
    • Musical Guest Glen Hansard
  • Wednesday, October 4
    • Wanda Sykes
    • Cassidy Hutchinson
    • Musical Guest LANY
  • Thursday, October 5
    • Dax Shepard
    • Nicole Avant
    • Musical Guest BoyWithUke
  • Friday, October 6
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard