“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wanda Sykes and More to Appear Week of October 2nd

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 2nd-6th:

Monday, October 2 Arnold Schwarzenegger Musical Guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Tuesday, October 3 Kathy Griffin Luenell Musical Guest Glen Hansard

Wednesday, October 4 Wanda Sykes Cassidy Hutchinson Musical Guest LANY

Thursday, October 5 Dax Shepard Nicole Avant Musical Guest BoyWithUke

Friday, October 6 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard