“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mariah Carey and More to Appear Week of October 30th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 30-November 3rd:

Monday, October 30 Sean “Diddy” Combs Pete Holmes Musical Guests Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll

Tuesday, October 31 Marisa Tomei John Wilson Musical Guest Madison Beer

Wednesday, November 1 Octavia Spencer Mike Birbiglia Musical Guest Devon Gilfillian

Thursday, November 2 Mariah Carey Alex Edelman Musical Guest Allison Russell

Friday, November 3 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.