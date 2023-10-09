“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Billie Eilish, Sean Penn and More to Appear Week of October 9th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 9th-13th:

Monday, October 9 Amy Poehler ( Say More with Dr? Sheila ) Bert Kreischer ( Razzle Dazzle ) Musical Guest Wilco

Tuesday, October 10 Billie Eilish and Finneas ( What Was I Made For? ) Whitney Cummings ( Good For You ) Musical Guest Grace Potter

Wednesday, October 11 Sean Penn ( Superpower ) Nicole Byer ( Why Won’t You Date Me with Nicole Byer ) Musical Guest Megan Moroney

Thursday, October 12 Josh Duhamel ( Buddy Games ) Musical Guest Måneskin

Friday, October 13 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard