“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Billie Eilish, Sean Penn and More to Appear Week of October 9th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 9th-13th:
- Monday, October 9
- Amy Poehler (Say More with Dr? Sheila)
- Bert Kreischer (Razzle Dazzle)
- Musical Guest Wilco
- Tuesday, October 10
- Billie Eilish and Finneas (What Was I Made For?)
- Whitney Cummings (Good For You)
- Musical Guest Grace Potter
- Wednesday, October 11
- Sean Penn (Superpower)
- Nicole Byer (Why Won’t You Date Me with Nicole Byer)
- Musical Guest Megan Moroney
- Thursday, October 12
- Josh Duhamel (Buddy Games)
- Musical Guest Måneskin
- Friday, October 13
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard