“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Billie Eilish, Sean Penn and More to Appear Week of October 9th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 9th-13th:

  • Monday, October 9
    • Amy Poehler (Say More with Dr? Sheila)
    • Bert Kreischer (Razzle Dazzle)
    • Musical Guest Wilco
  • Tuesday, October 10
    • Billie Eilish and Finneas (What Was I Made For?)
    • Whitney Cummings (Good For You)
    • Musical Guest Grace Potter
  • Wednesday, October 11
    • Sean Penn (Superpower)
    • Nicole Byer (Why Won’t You Date Me with Nicole Byer)
    • Musical Guest Megan Moroney
  • Thursday, October 12
    • Josh Duhamel (Buddy Games)
    • Musical Guest Måneskin
  • Friday, October 13
    • TBA

