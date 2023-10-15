Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti Reveal the Secrets of Marvel’s “G.O.D.S.” at New York Comic Con

Marvel's “G.O.D.S.” creators Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti joined host Ryan Penagos on stage at New York Comic Con 2023 to reveal some intimate details about the growing cosmology of the Marvel Comics universe.
- A new video from New York Comic Con sees a special look at the upcoming comic event before the two comic creators answer questions about their creation.
- Describing the new story, Hickman said “It’s basically a tour of the Marvel Universe through some new characters who represent the two ends of reality – one science-based, one magic-based.”
- Watch the video from New York Comic Con below:
About Marvel’s “G.O.D.S.”:
- Over the last decade, Hickman has masterfully transformed the worlds of the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and the X-Men. Now he sets out on his most ambitious undertaking to date!
- Witness one of the industry’s most brilliant minds dramatically tear down Marvel’s pantheon of cosmic beings, only to build them back with fantastic new purpose.
- Joining him on this venture is the artist who’s brought Marvel’s biggest modern epics like “Empyre” and “A.X.E.: Judgement Day” to life, Valerio Schiti.
- With his bold character design work and breathtaking action sequences, Schiti is the perfect artist to capture the chaos, mystery, and beauty that exists at the crossroads of science and magic.
- The highly anticipated saga will bring to light a eons-old conflict between the-powers-that-be and the-natural-order-of-things, two opposite factions that serve the familiar omnipotent forces of the Marvel Universe such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal.
- Throughout the summer in special bonus pages in select titles, readers have been introduced to some of the major players that fight in this reality-shattering war including magic expert Wyn, scientist Aiko Maki, and more.
- From the Hellfire Gala to the streets of New York City, these agents are stepping out of the shadows to share forbidden knowledge with your favorite heroes—or in some cases, issue dire warnings! This dangerous game between the very building blocks of creation can no longer be played in secret, and you’re about to find out why!