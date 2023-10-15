Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti Reveal the Secrets of Marvel’s “G.O.D.S.” at New York Comic Con

Marvel's “G.O.D.S.” creators Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti joined host Ryan Penagos on stage at New York Comic Con 2023 to reveal some intimate details about the growing cosmology of the Marvel Comics universe.

A new video from New York Comic Con sees a special look at the upcoming comic event before the two comic creators answer questions about their creation.

Describing the new story, Hickman said “It’s basically a tour of the Marvel Universe through some new characters who represent the two ends of reality – one science-based, one magic-based.”

Watch the video from New York Comic Con below:

About Marvel’s “G.O.D.S.”: