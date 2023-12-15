Josh Gad Celebrates Olaf’s Appearance in “Once Upon A Studio” In New Video from Disney Animation

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a new video featuring Disney Legend Josh Gad reprising his role as Olaf from the Frozen films for their latest animated short film, Once Upon A Studio.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a new video clip celebrating their newest short film, Once Upon A Studio .

. In the new video clip, we see Josh Gad in a recording studio recording lines reprising his role as Olaf from the Frozen films.

In the short, Olaf makes an appearance at an animator's desk alongside Genie from Aladdin, and Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King.

After we see Gad in the recording booth, we are then shown an interview where the Disney Legend shares his excitement not only to have his character appear alongside some of the most classic characters in Disney history, but alongside some of the most classic characters in film history.

Olaf first debuted in Frozen, the 2013 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios that took the world by storm and kicked off a multi-billion dollar franchise that also included a theatrical sequel in 2019.

An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in Once Upon a Studio for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Featuring 543 characters from more than 85 Disney feature-length and short films, Once Upon a Studio welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.

welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements. Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that here

Once Upon a Studio is directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen. Our own Alex Reif took a few moments to talk with Dan and Trent, and you can read that here. The short originally debuted as part of the Annecy Festival in June, where it was also announced that the short will be attached with the newest feature film from the studio, Wish. You can read more about that original screening plus a review of the short, here.

You can catch Once Upon A Studio now on Disney+