Joyce Sherri Tapped to Write and Direct “Tiana” Series for Disney+

Disney has tapped Joyce Sherri as the lead writer and director for their Tiana animated musical series planned for Disney+, according to Variety.
- Tiana was originally announce in 2020 and was previously planned to be released in 2023.
- The animated series is now currently planned to launch in 2024.
- Stella Meghie was originally attached to be the writer and director of the series, but now she remains on as an executive producer.
- The series will be produced by Nathan Curtis and Jennifer Lee will join Meghie as an executive producer.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios will produce the series.
- The animated musical series will follow the lead character from The Princess and the Frog in her new life as Princess of Maldonia.
- Anika Noni Rose will reprise her role as the titular princess.
- Sherri’s television writing credits include Netflix’s and Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass.
- She has also written short films like “Beauty,” “Forever,” “Down, Down, Baby” and “The Family Romance,” and her feature, Sweet Sixteen, won the 2020 Slamdance screenplay competition.
- She was also selected for the 2021 Sundance Institute Screenwriters Intensive.