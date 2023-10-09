Joyce Sherri Tapped to Write and Direct “Tiana” Series for Disney+

Disney has tapped Joyce Sherri as the lead writer and director for their Tiana animated musical series planned for Disney+, according to Variety.

The animated series is now currently planned to launch in 2024.

Stella Meghie was originally attached to be the writer and director of the series, but now she remains on as an executive producer.

The series will be produced by Nathan Curtis and Jennifer Lee will join Meghie as an executive producer.

Walt Disney Animation Studios will produce the series.

The animated musical series will follow the lead character from The Princess and the Frog in her new life as Princess of Maldonia.

Anika Noni Rose will reprise her role as the titular princess.

Sherri's television writing credits include Netflix's and Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass.

. She has also written short films like “Beauty,” “Forever,” “Down, Down, Baby” and “The Family Romance,” and her feature, Sweet Sixteen , won the 2020 Slamdance screenplay competition.

She was also selected for the 2021 Sundance Institute Screenwriters Intensive.