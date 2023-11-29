Jeannie Kedas Joins ABC News As VP of Publicity and Communications

Jeannie Kedas is joining ABC News as Senior VP of Publicity and Communications.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that the former First Look Media chief communications officer and executive vice president is joining ABC News.
- She will oversee external and internal communications and media relations for the news organization, reporting to Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, the executive vice president of publicity and head of communications for Disney Entertainment Television and will work closely with Van Scott, the vice president of communications at ABC News since 2021.
- Kedas started as a production assistant at ABC News Washington.
What They’re Saying:
- “Having known her for nearly two decades, I’ve been fortunate to see firsthand her passion, intellect and creativity inspire colleagues and nurture meaningful and long-lasting relationships with press – attributes that will serve our distinguished ABC News team well.” – Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul
- “Having started my early career at ABC News, there is something so perfect about returning to the top-rated news network in this incredible role. I am looking forward to working with Kim, Naomi and the immensely talented communications team to continue to amplify the extraordinary work and journalism ABC News produces every day.” – Jeannie Kedas