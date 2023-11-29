Jeannie Kedas Joins ABC News As VP of Publicity and Communications

Jeannie Kedas is joining ABC News as Senior VP of Publicity and Communications.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

She will oversee external and internal communications and media relations for the news organization, reporting to Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, the executive vice president of publicity and head of communications for Disney Entertainment Television and will work closely with Van Scott, the vice president of communications at ABC News since 2021.

Kedas started as a production assistant at ABC News Washington.

What They’re Saying: