Kid Venom to Get His Own New Comic in January

This week, readers witnessed the epic finale of Cullen Bunn and Gerardo Sandoval’s "Death of the Venomverse" limited series as well as the final chapter of acclaimed manga creator Taigami’s “Kid Venom” story. Told across backup stories throughout the series, Kid Venom’s introductory saga was a hit with fans and it’s far from over! The new symbiote superstar will headline his very own comic book this January – "Kid Venom: Origins #1.”

The one-shot will collect all four chapters of Kid Venom’s story from "Death of the Venomverse" along with behind-the-scenes content including the original work that led to Taigami’s exciting journey with Marvel

In addition, "Kid Venom: Origins #1″ will reveal Taigami’s future plans for the character as both Kintaro and his symbiote Clinter prepare to make the leap to bigger things later next year!

Hailing from 10th century Japan, Kintaro will do anything to protect his village from mysterious symbiote attacks, even if it means bonding to a symbiote of his own! As he attaches himself to a new symbiote entity dubbed Clinter, Kintaro embraces his wild new abilities as Kid Venom! But is he in way over his head when Carnage’s fury swings his way?

On Kid Venom’s future, Taigami shared: “The story that I had the chance to work on this time is just a small part of Kintaro and the symbiote in the Heian Era. How Kintaro come to be and what will happen to him? And how will that world and the modern world will be connected? I hope I can have fun working on those story deeply. And I hope that my story will become a starting point for the people to know and have interest in the Japanese legends and cultures for the people around the world.”

Check out Taigami’s cover below colored by the incomparable Richard Isanove and pick up "Kid Venom: Origins this January.

What they’re saying: