A “Fun” Uncle and A Great Escape On This Week’s “Kiff” on Disney Channel

Kiff’s Fun Uncle Pat has come to visit for an extended stay before she and her friends have to partake in a high stakes escape room created by Helen in this week’s Kiff.

Fun Uncle Pat

Kiff’s Fun Uncle Pat is coming for a visit, much to her father’s chagrin. Despite Martin’s annoyance with his brother, Kiff and her BFF Barry sure seem to love him. He arrives on a swanky motorcycle, complete with novelty glasses that he gives to Kiff. It’s getting late though after dinner, and Pat should probably head home. Even Barry has never stayed that late at the Chatterly’s.

Turns out, Pat’s Girlfriend/Landlord has kicked him out/evicted him and he has nowhere to go. After some reluctance and a number of under the table kicks, Kiff’s parents allow Pat to stay in Kiff’s room while Kiff takes up residence on the living room couch.

Later, Kiff goes to greet her fun uncle Pat and realizes he isn’t so fun, he’s kind of depressed actually. With a little help from Barry, they discover that it might be best if Pat gets himself a job so he can get his own place and start to travel like he’s always wanted to do. Problem is that Kiff seems to want the resume more than Pat does, so she spends the day doing that while Pat lays around the couch deleting all her shows on the TV so he can binge the fourth season of his favorite show. Oh, and he’s eating all her favorite snacks too.

Even Kiff has now had enough of her “fun” uncle, and seeks out her father’s help to kick Pat out of the house. Alas, there is nothing they can do. Fortunately, Pat is always lurking around the house asking if anybody needs anything, at least a little something to show that he’s grateful they opened their doors to him.

In one of these moments, Kiff asks that if his ex-girlfriend/landlord got back together with him, would he move back in to his old place and leave the Chatterly residence? The answer was a resounding yes, and as usual, Kiff has a plan.

Another banger of a song is played in the series, and Pat’s girlfriend agreeably takes him back. Martin and Baryl show up real quick with Pat’s suitcase and help him move back in, but it seems his apartment has been cleared out. All his belongings have been lovingly tossed into the ocean by the landlord/girlfriend.

While the family is in the ocean retrieving Pat’s belongings, Kiff says that he shouldn’t have to put up with that while Barry (not knowing how to read the room) suggests that Pat returns to the Chatterly household.

Martin finally stops it and says no, he can’t go back there and starts listing all the reasons why he is uncomfortable with his brother in his home.

Kiff notices a cruise ship nearby whose Captain is firing their cruise director, coincidentally saying he’s fired for not doing everything that Martin says Pat does. Another scheme has been hatched.

Cut to everyone on board the cruise ship (courtesy of fun Uncle Pat) enjoying a vacation where Pat is now gainfully employed and getting new stickers for his suitcase to show off all his travels.

Kiff Escape!

This episode is sponsored by Partials – for a reason. Partials, where you never pay full price for a crop top, is having their big sale. As such, Helen needs the day off but she’s a teacher. She can’t just take a day off to go shopping. At least, that’s what Principal Secretary says when Helen interrupts his me-time.

When she returns to her classroom, she overhears Kiff complaining about a recent trip to an escape room, but she couldn’t get in because they need to be at least 16 to participate. And that’s like 4-7 years away!

Helen is inspired and says she can give them an escape room experience AND that will trap the children safely(?) so that she can go shopping at Partials.

Using her magic, she creates a very elaborate-looking escape room, complete with staff member to provide hints to the children on how to get out. As the kids all start looking for clues, Barry immediately discovers a key under the doormat. That can’t be it, right? Yeah it totally is. Barry opens the door and the kids can now escape the room.

As the kids run out, they discover that they might be in a very elaborate escape room after all… Helen has trapped the children in her computer. That staff member? That was her computer gremlin that you may recall from an earlier episode.

The kids are very much trapped on Helen’s desktop, going through window after window to get out. Immediately, they see Helen’s emails and figure out that she is out shopping at Partials, thanks in part to Trevor’s ability to read things backwards. He’s self taught, you know.

To get out of the computer is simple, they just need the password. Fortunately for the kids, Helen has a folder on her desktop titled “Password Hints.” They bust that folder open only to discover that it contains a picture of Helen holding a mirror.

They guess some vanity passwords, like “HELENISHOT” and similar guesses, to no avail. Meanwhile, Renee is just playing with the desktop trash can because she likes the sounds, deleting files that are now stacking up in the trash can.

Over at Partials, Helen is enjoying her shopping spree and gets into a fight over a crop top with Michaela Oats, one of the students who should be at school – but Helen should also be at school, so….

In the computer, The kids are still working to find a way out when they get an alert that pops up asking if this massive purchase at Partials was actually Helen. Candle knows that if they say no, the credit card will get cancelled and that should lead to Helen coming back to let them out, so the group hits the no button. That leads to Helen actually being tackled by security at the store, and the kids see that Helen has Tweeted Tooted that she is being held captive at Partials, #FreeHelen. So yeah, Helen is not coming back.

The computer gremlin is passively helping the kids when an alert pops up – Helen’s computer is running out of battery, and now rests at only 5%. The Gremlin informs them not to worry about it – when the computer resets they won’t die or anything, just all of their memories will be erased. This causes the kids to panic (rightfully so) and Renee keeps dumping things into the trash when Kiff realizes…if they delete enough files, they can use the trash can as a ladder to get up to the email window and fire off a message to Principal Secretary saying they are trapped in Helen’s computer.

Reggie jumps into some video editing software and using Helen’s plethora of audition videos, chops together a video saying that she has children trapped in her computer.

Viewers watching this who have ever done any kind of video editing know that as soon as Reggie hit that render button, they just kissed that last 5% of battery goodbye. So now, I’m filled with anxiety for these animated animal children, but alas it is just a cartoon so the battery only dropped that one or two percent.

They send the email to Principal Secretary, who immediately deletes it without opening it. It came from Helen after all. The kids have lost hope and get sad that they will lose all their memories. Kiff thanks them (almost like an awards speech) and thanks Trevor for his unsung talent of being able to read backwards. Trevor says he spent hours learning using his mirror.

Wait a minute! Remembering that Helen was holding a mirror in her password hint, they jump up to the password window as the last bit of battery disappears and types in NELEH (“Helen” Backwards) and the kids have been set free.

You know who hasn’t been set free though? Helen. She’s still in the jail at Partials. Oh well.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW App. You can catch up with earlier episodes of the series streaming now on Disney+.