Disney Channel Shares Music Video From Halloween Episode of “Kiff”

Disney Channel has shared a new music video from the special Halloween episode of Kiff, “Trevor’s Rockin’ Halloween Bash,” which debuted on Friday night.

In the episode, a villainous magical creature is released from being trapped for thousands of years inside a spirited book. The creature, named Scarm Scarmely (guest star Andy Daly), arrives at the titular halloween party completely with his own catchy tune featuring exposition about his story, as well as his intent to eat all the candy and turn the partygoers into Halloween decorations.

Kiff is a nutty animated buddy-comedy about an optimistic squirrel Kiff and her chill bunny bestie Barry. From creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.

is a nutty animated buddy-comedy about an optimistic squirrel Kiff and her chill bunny bestie Barry. From creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song. The special Halloween episode, “Trevor’s Rockin’ Halloween Bash,” is now available on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and the Disney Channel YouTube page. You can catch up with the rest of the series now streaming on Disney+