Disney Channel Shares Trailer For Upcoming Halloween Episode of “Kiff”

As part of the Halloween fun, Disney Channel has shared a trailer showcasing their special episode of Kiff, set to debut later this week on the network.

Disney Channel has released a new trailer promising all kinds of Halloween Hijinx as part of a special episode of one of the network’s newest animated series, Kiff.

Kiff is ready to have a spooky Halloween, but Barry gets scared easily. How will these best friends celebrate together?

The special episode, titled “Trevor’s Rockin Halloween Bash” will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney XD on Friday, September 29th at 8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT.

Immediately after the episode premieres, fans will be able to catch the episode on Disney Channel YouTube and the DisneyNOW app.

Kiff is a nutty animated buddy-comedy about an optimistic squirrel Kiff and her chill bunny bestie Barry. From creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up

