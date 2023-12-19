“Kiff” Co-Creator Nic Smal Shares Seasons Greetings With Festive Character Art

One of the creators of the new Disney Channel animated series, Kiff, Nic Smal, has taken to social media to share well wishes this holiday season featuring characters from the show that is quickly gathering a fan base.

What’s Happening:

Nic Smal, one of the brains behind one of the newest animated television series on Disney Channel, Kiff, has taken to his personal Instagram account to show off a piece of art celebrating the season for fans of the series.

has taken to his personal Instagram account to show off a piece of art celebrating the season for fans of the series. In the art Smal posted, which he himself seems to have created, the cast of the series appears in wreath, covered in snow, with the caption “Seasons Greetings Tabletonians” beneath.

Fans will not only recognize each of the characters, including Kiff, Barry, Principal Secretary (voiced by Smal himself), Candle and Roy Fox, Helen, and others, but they’ll also appreciate the greeting, which seems to refer to all fans as Tabletonians themselves. Tabletonians being the name of the residents of Table Town, the setting for the series.

Some fans are excited that this could potentially mean a special holiday episode, and though that is neither confirmed nor denied, we did get a bit of fun earlier this year with the series when Table Town celebrated Halfway There Day, which you can find out more about here. a special Halloween episode

The series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life

Kiff was nominated at this year’s Children’s and Family Emmys, and Smal and co-creator Lucy Heavens were on the red carpet to share a moment with us that you can check out in our video below.

You can catch up with Kiff, now on Disney Channel and streaming on Disney+