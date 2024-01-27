That Unknown Phone Call Is Best Left Unanswered, Based On This Week’s “Kiff” on Disney Channel

Helen becomes the principal of Table Town School while Kiff and Beryl spend an afternoon listening to a very mysterious phone call in this week’s episode of Kiff on Disney Channel.

Principal Helen

A school assembly has been called where it has been revealed that Helen is the new principal of the Table Town School. But where is Principal Secretary? Turns out, he is taking some well deserved time off and enjoying a tropical cruise. He allegedly left Helen in charge, and she has video proof. Though, the video seems to be highly edited, composed of other videos with the words chopped up to say that Helen is indeed the new Principal.

While Helen makes herself relatable to the students (sitting backwards on a chair and all), Kiff and Barry are awfully suspicious. Over a brief montage, it seems that Helen isn’t doing so bad, even though she doesn’t quite know how to turn off the P.A. system, so students and faculty are fully aware of what is going on in her office.

Kiff and Barry also sign up to be Helen’s Helpers, a program that Helen has created to keep her on task when she is feeling overwhelmed and disconnected from the students.

However, Helen’s Helpers, to nobody’s surprise, is just there to do the grunt work around the school, like cleaning or decluttering her office. Eventually, the clues as to what happened started to add up as Helen asks Kiff and Barry to help her with her lines for an audition. Every scene that they are helping with has previously played out in the school. So this was all to help Helen get a part in a new movie being produced by Roy Fox – Hot Principal. He wants an A-list star attached to it, so now Helen is doing whatever she can to get the part, including selling the school.

Kiff and Barry realize they need to do something, and thanks to a receipt Barry found in the trash can, they know what Cruise they can find Principal Secretary on. With a little help from the rowing team, Kiff and Barry make it to the ship where they find P.S. living his best life on board – including this episode’s catchy new tune about dropping responsibility and just living care-free. P.S. even got himself a girlfriend.

Kiff and Barry give up and head back to the school where they find Helen giving Roy the deed to the school to sign, then he can use the school for his movie and produce it on the cheap. Just as he is about to sign, Principal Secretary returns because of his love of teaching (and his new girlfriend dumped him) to save the day. Maybe it was the students who taught him a lesson after all – or not. He’s the principal, and the students are students.

Dial B for Butt

Kiff and her mother, Beryl, are participating in a regal tea time at one of Table Town’s finest locations, adding their own dialogue to other parties around the room in a cute mother-daughter bonding moment. Their fun is interrupted though when an unknown call comes to Beryl’s phone. She answers it, and quickly determines that it’s a butt dial – you know, when someone inadvertently calls someone else, likely by sitting on their phone.

Before Beryl can passively hang up on the call, Kiff stops her and suggests they listen to the different voices in the call. It sounds like it is Beryl’s boss, Dean Kim, coming up with some kind of possibly sinister plan. After only hearing parts of the call, they find an unmarked van as part of an FBI operation and ask to borrow their high powered headphones. After hearing a bit more of the call, the duo has come to the conclusion that Dean Kim is trying to take over Pegasus Field to turn it into a golf course. Is that land where all the Pegasi (or is it Pegasuses?) protected by the Table Town government? We hope so, but to be sure, we head over to Glarbin to make sure that it is. Just after quitting time (5P), they beg Glarbin to check, and unfortunately it is not protected. Due to a handy dandy drop down menu item though, Glarbin protects the land and just in time. Someone on the mystery phone call knows Glarbin had something to do with it and is now very angry with him. He must be protected. The two take him over to Kiff’s special book club in the library (remember that earlier episode) and keep him safe there while Beryl and Kiff and their new FBI friends raid Dean Kim’s office to stop him.

Well, as you probably guessed, they were all wrong. Dean Kim has no idea what is going on and the new friends at the FBI actually track the number to a location on the Outskorts of town. The call is coming from a cave where we find Reggie and his friends playing a Dungeons & Dragons type of game, and he was the one who accidentally made the call. As evidenced by the phone call, they were only getting parts of the information, and Reggie and his friends had an explanation for each – backed by beautiful art on-screen depicting their in-game fantasy. Except for Glarbin, they were genuinely mad at him because he usually plays with them but he never showed up – cut to Glarbin sleeping in the library, as Kiff and Beryl are responsible for his absence.

The FBI team had recently confiscated some illegal fireworks which are now going off inexplicably, destroying their unmarked van, but it provides a nice moment for everyone to rejoice and laugh about what happened. Kiff talks to Dean Kim and asks not to fire her mother because of the misunderstanding, which he said he’d never do but couldn’t anyway – she has tenure.

There were so many misunderstandings but it all came together in a fantastically entertaining way, so I strongly suggest you watch the episode for yourself.

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier episodes as well, streaming now on Disney+.